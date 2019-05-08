Conferences • Community Service • Legacy Lecture
Founded in 2007, the Friends of the National World War II Memorial (Friends) is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to honoring and preserving the national memory of World War II and to creating the next “Greatest Generation” of tomorrow. To meet this mission, Friends sponsors an annual public lecture series featuring prominent historians; hosts an annual teachers conference in Washington, DC; and collects and archives video interviews of World War II veterans and other members of the Greatest Generation. Additionally, Friends has the lead responsibility in planning, staging, and funding five or more major national commemorative events annually and is currently sponsoring a national four-year World War II 75th anniversary commemoration. Friends relies on private support to breathe new life into the Memorial and to ensure that it continues to serve as a living lesson for all Americans.
Events
Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
V-E Day Observance at the WWII Memorial
Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
Memorial Day Observance at the WWII Memorial
Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Battle of Normandy (D-Day) 75th Anniversary Commemoration at the WWII Memorial
News
