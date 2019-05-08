Honoring and Preserving the National Memory of World War II

Friends of the National World War II Memorial

Founded in 2007, the Friends of the National World War II Memorial (Friends) is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to honoring and preserving the national memory of World War II and to creating the next “Greatest Generation” of tomorrow. To meet this mission, Friends sponsors an annual public lecture series featuring prominent historians; hosts an annual teachers conference in Washington, DC; and collects and archives video interviews of World War II veterans and other members of the Greatest Generation. Additionally, Friends has the lead responsibility in planning, staging, and funding five or more major national commemorative events annually and is currently sponsoring a national four-year World War II 75th anniversary commemoration. Friends relies on private support to breathe new life into the Memorial and to ensure that it continues to serve as a living lesson for all Americans.

Events

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
V-E Day Observance at the WWII Memorial
For more information, please click here.

Monday, May 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
Memorial Day Observance at the WWII Memorial
For more information, please click here.

Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Battle of Normandy (D-Day) 75th Anniversary Commemoration at the WWII Memorial
For more information, please click here.

News

Friends of the National World War II Memorial Statement on the Passing of President George H.W. Bush

Remembering the Invasion of Sicily in World War II (Circa)

Veterans reflect on D-Day 74 years later (The Story with Martha MacCallum)

Discovering Washington, D.C.’s Historical Marvels (Jetline Cruise)

WWII Veterans remember V-E Day in Washington

